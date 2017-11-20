RED BANK: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for the period of November 1 to November 15, 2017. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Theft: In the area of Broad St a report was made on 11/03/17 that several items were missing from a business from a Moving Company moving from one location to another. The items missing are 7 Apple I-phones valued at $2100.00, a HP computer printer valued at $250.00, and a laminating machine valued at $200.00. Ptl. Patrick Kennedy.

Criminal Mischief: On 11/03/17 in the area of West Front St it was reported that the outlet covers were removed and partially pulled out of the electrical boxes on two Light Posts. Damages total less than $500.00. Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Criminal Mischief: It was reported on 11/14/17 in the area of Marine Park a parked vehicles passenger side tires were slashed costing the victim $185.00 for two new tires. Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Theft: On 11/15/17 in the area of Broad St a business reported that a male subject took two video games. The games are described as “Mario 64” and “Super Smash Brothers” and are valued at approximately $100.00. Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

ARRESTS

David Bernhard, age 59 of Neptune was arrested on 11/02/17 in the area of Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Eric Fitzpatrick, age 24 of Belford was arrested on 11/04/17 in the area of N Bridge Ave for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Robert Olshan, age 26 of Rumson was arrested on 11/05/17 in the area of Maple Ave for Criminal Mischief and Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

David Bender, age 58 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/07/17 in the area of White St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Patricia Fitzsimmons, age 59 of Long Branch was arrested on 11/07/17 in the area of E Front St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. George Travostino.

David Wilson, age 56 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 11/08/17 in the area of Broad St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Andrew Tucker, age 27 of Keansburg was arrested on 11/08/17 in the area of Coopers Bridge for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Roberto Diaz-Romero, age 20 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/09/17 in the area of Oakland St for Obstructing the Administration of Law by SLEO Tony Arden.

Kelly McCoy, age 23 of Toms River was arrested on 11/09/17 in the area of Broad St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Yvonne Starks, age 57 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 11/10/17 in the area of W Westside Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

David Bender, age 58 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/10/17 in the area of Wallace St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Eileen McCallum, age 50 of Highlands was arrested on 11/11/17 in the area of W Front St for DWI by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Jessica Rodriguez, age 37 of Freehold was arrested on 11/11/17 in the area of Maple Ave for Contempt of Court by SLEO Tony Arden.

Sierra Stavitskie, age 21 of Middletown was arrested on 11/11/17 in the area of White St for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Christopher Deily, age 22 of Keyport was arrested on 11/11/17 in the area of White St for DWI and Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Adriana Chinelli, age 58 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/11/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Erica Martino, age 28 of Ocean Grove was arrested on 11/12/17 in the area of Maple Ave for DWI by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Lora Cimiluca, age 33 of Sayreville was arrested on 11/12/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Wilkens Cherilus, age 32 of Wall was arrested on 11/13/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Eric Jacobsen, age 45 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/14/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Jeffrey Kniffin, age 43 of Wall was arrested on 11/14/17 in the area of Broad St for Contempt of Court by SLEO Luke Cahill.

Abby Davis, age 21 of Keansburg was arrested on 11/15/17 in the area of Monmouth St for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Jhokleyne Figueiredo, age 35 of Newark was arrested on 11/15/17 in the area of W Front St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Natalie Kampanis, age 19 of Old Bridge was arrested on 11/15/17 in the area of Maple Ave for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.