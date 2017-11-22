RED BANK: DOWNTOWN SHOPS RAISE $15K

Press release from Red Bank RiverCenter

The Red Bank business community in conjunction with Red Bank RiverCenter announced that more than $15,000 was raised during Red Bank Gives Back.

All funds raised during this three-day event have been donated to Direct Relief in support of their work with the survivors of hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. With a mission to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty and emergencies, Direct Relief has been working tirelessly throughout the affected area.

On October 5, 6 and 7, more than 50 Red Bank participating businesses raised funds to donate directly to victims of recent hurricanes during Red Bank Gives Back. Businesses generated funds in a variety of ways, from donating a portion of the business profits to asking for donations.

“We are very proud of all the businesses in town that participated in Red Bank Gives Back,” commented James Scavone, executive director of RiverCenter. “The entire Red Bank business community has been heartbroken by the devastation of the recent hurricanes and searched for a way to help. Knowing there’s power in numbers, the business community decided to unite its efforts and Red Bank Gives Back, an event that gave all Red Bank businesses the opportunity to collect funds and make a donation over the course of the same three-day period, was launched. We were thrilled that the local community supported our efforts by shopping and dining local onOctober 5, 6 and 7 to help us help those in need.”