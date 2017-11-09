RED BANK: WRITE-IN WINS BOARD SEAT

Write-in candidate Dominic Kalorin won a seat on the Red Bank school board in Tuesday’s election, the Monmouth County Clerk confirmed on Wednesday. (Photo by Sue Viscomi. Click to enlarge.)

Kalorin, of South Street, won 52 percent of the 69 write-in votes cast for a one-year unexpired term for which their were no nominated candidates, according to the clerk’s website.

He’ll be taking over the seat held by Juanita Lewis, a former councilwoman appointed to succeed former board president Carrie Ludwikowski, who resigned eight months into her fourth term to move to North Carolina in August, 2016. Kalorin’s election gives him the final year of Ludwikowski’s term, said board president Fred Stone.

Also in the election, Anne Amato, of Highland Avenue, won the seat being vacated by Michael Ballard, whose term ends December 31. Ballard was elected to the borough council on a ticket with incumbent Ed Zipprich in Tuesday’s election.

Incumbents Tom Labetti and Janet Jones retained their seats.

