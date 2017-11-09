LITTLE SILVER: MAIN BREAK PROMPTS DETOURS

[See update below] A water main break in Little Silver may cause some problems for commuters Thursday morning.

The break was discovered at Branch Avenue and Birch Avenue at 5:45 a.m., according to police Sergeant Pete Gibson. As of 6:30 a.m., a crew from New Jersey American Water Company had not yet arrived. Meantime, Branch Avenue is closed between Sycamore Avenue and Markham Place and traffic is being detoured, Gibson said.

redbankgreen will have an update when more information is available. (Photos by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge)

UPDATE: Branch Avenue between Sycamore Avenue and Markham Place closed indefinitely while water company repairs busted water main, says Detective Sergeant Greg Oliva. Access to Birch Avenue closed except to pedestrians. 9 a.m.