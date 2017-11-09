ON THE GREEN: OBSERVING VETERANS DAY

Saturday is Veteran’s Day, and a number of towns on the Greater Red Bank Green plan to hold their customary commemoration services then. Click “read more” for details.

Meantime, most local and state government offices will be closed both Friday and Saturday. Post Offices will be open Friday and closed Saturday. (Click photos to enlarge)

FAIR HAVEN: Borough offices are closed Friday. The town holds its annual Veterans Day commemoration in front of the Doughboy statue in Memorial Park, seen above, at the corner of River and Fair Haven roads, at 11 a.m. Saturday.

LITTLE SILVER: Borough offices closed Friday. A Veteran’s Day observance is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday in Memorial Park on Prospect Avenue.

RED BANK: Originally scheduled to be held at the War Veteran’s Monument on Monmouth Street, this 11 a.m. ceremony has been moved indoors to Originally scheduled to be held at the War Veteran’s Monument on Monmouth Street, this 11 a.m. ceremony has been moved indoors to Elks Club #233 , at 40 West Front Street. Borough offices and the library are closed both Friday and Saturday, but trash collection scheduled for Friday will occur, and the recycling center will be open for its regular hours on Saturday.

RUMSON: Ceremony in Victory Park, 11 a.m. Saturday, featuring a lieutenant colonel from the State Police and borough resident Albert Ponetti as guest speakers. Borough offices closed Friday.

SHREWSBURY: Borough offices closed Friday. No service planned.