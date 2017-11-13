RUMSON: NIGHTTIME ROADWORK PLANNED

Motorists using some Rumson roads may encounter detours for milling and paving work over the next eight days, the Monmouth County public works and engineering department announced Friday.

The work is slated to begin Monday, November 13, at 6 p.m., and continue on an overnight-only basis in the morning of Wednesday, November 22. All work will take place between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following day, the county said.

Here’s the schedule, which is weather-dependent:

Mon. (11/13) – Milling on CR 34 (Ridge Road) from Forrest Avenue to Ridge Road

Mon. (11/13) – Milling on CR 34 (Ridge Road) from Forrest Avenue to Ridge Road

Tues. (11/14) – Paving on CR 34 (Ridge Road) from Forrest Avenue to Ridge Road

Wed. (11/15) – Paving on CR 34 (Avenue of Two Rivers) from Ridge Road to Rumson Road

Thurs. (11/16) – Milling on CR 520 (Rumson Road) from Ridge Road to Ward Avenue

Fri. (11/17) – Milling on CR 520 (Rumson Road) from Ridge Road to Ward Avenue