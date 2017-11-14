RED BANK: MEETING ENDS WITH BELLY RUB

Oliver, the Shih Tzu companion of Councilwoman Linda Schwabenbauer, had free run of the room at a special meeting of the Red Bank council Monday night.

In n a session that lasted less than two minutes, the governing body, which had cancelled its last scheduled meeting, approved the payment of bills and passed four resolutions, including one in support of responsible pet ownership programs. Afterward, Oliver got a belly rub from Mayor Pasquale Menna.

Schwabenbauer, a Republican is now a lame duck, having lost her bid for re-election after one term last week. Democrats will again be top dogs starting in January, when they regain the majority they lost two years ago. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)