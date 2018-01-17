FAIR HAVEN: POLICE ACTIVITY

Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Fair Haven Police Department for the month of December, 2017. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

12/02- Steven Marlow, 35, United Kingdom, was placed under arrest for Burglary and Criminal Mischief. Subject was transported to MCCI. Ptl. Christian Hostrup was the arresting Officer.

12/04- A Cambridge Ave resident reported the theft of a package from the homes doorstep. Ptl. Dwayne Reevey took the theft report.

12/08- Harry Felton Jr., 65, Neptune was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle stop.  Subject was charged with DWI, Refusal to submit breath samples, Failure to keep right and Failure to maintain lane. Subject was released pending a Fair Haven Court appearance.  Ptl. Brook Robinson was the arresting Officer.

12/21- Joseph Buchalski, 53, Allentown was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle stop. Subject was charged with DWI, Maintenance of Lamps, Failure to Keep Right and Failure to Maintain Lane. He was released pending a Fair Haven Court appearance. Ptl. Brooks Robinson was the arresting Officer.

12/27- Devin Fay, 26, Portland, Oregon, was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle stop. Subject was issued summons for DWI, Reckless Driving, Failure to Maintain, Speeding and tailgating. Subject was released pending a Fair Haven Court appearance.

12/30David Whitmore, 60, Lincroft was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle. Subject was issued summons for DWI, Unclear Plates, Failure to maintain lane, Reckless Driving. Defendant was also charged with Marijuana possession under 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Subject was released pending a Fair Haven Court appearance. S/O Patrick Anderson was the arresting Officer.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting. 

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.
If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.
 
If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.
 
redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive. 

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+
Posted on January 17, 2018 at 7:30 am, filed under Crime, Fair Haven, Featured, Law & Justice, Security, Taxes and tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Trackbacks are closed, but you can post a comment. Email this story.