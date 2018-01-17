FAIR HAVEN: POLICE ACTIVITY

Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Fair Haven Police Department for the month of December, 2017. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

12/02- Steven Marlow, 35, United Kingdom, was placed under arrest for Burglary and Criminal Mischief. Subject was transported to MCCI. Ptl. Christian Hostrup was the arresting Officer.

12/04- A Cambridge Ave resident reported the theft of a package from the homes doorstep. Ptl. Dwayne Reevey took the theft report.

12/08- Harry Felton Jr., 65, Neptune was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle stop. Subject was charged with DWI, Refusal to submit breath samples, Failure to keep right and Failure to maintain lane. Subject was released pending a Fair Haven Court appearance. Ptl. Brook Robinson was the arresting Officer.

12/21- Joseph Buchalski, 53, Allentown was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle stop. Subject was charged with DWI, Maintenance of Lamps, Failure to Keep Right and Failure to Maintain Lane. He was released pending a Fair Haven Court appearance. Ptl. Brooks Robinson was the arresting Officer.

12/27- Devin Fay, 26, Portland, Oregon, was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle stop. Subject was issued summons for DWI, Reckless Driving, Failure to Maintain, Speeding and tailgating. Subject was released pending a Fair Haven Court appearance.

12/30– David Whitmore, 60, Lincroft was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle. Subject was issued summons for DWI, Unclear Plates, Failure to maintain lane, Reckless Driving. Defendant was also charged with Marijuana possession under 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Subject was released pending a Fair Haven Court appearance. S/O Patrick Anderson was the arresting Officer.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.