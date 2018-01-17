ON THE GREEN: LITTLE OR NO SNOW EXPECTED

A mix of rain and snow forecast for the Greater Red Bank Green before noon Wednesday, but with little or no snow accumulation, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday Rain and snow before noon, then a chance of snow between noon and 3pm. High near 36. Northwest wind 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 19. Northwest wind 13 to 15 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 35. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24. West wind 9 to 14 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 47.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Monday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 70%.