RED BANK: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for the period of January 1 to January 15, 2018. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Theft: On 01/07/18 in the area of Broad St it was reported a subject was seen taking items from a store. The subject is described as a white male with slight facial hair wearing a wool hat, approximately 30 years of age and 6 feet tall. He was wearing gray sweat pants and a gray hooded sweatshirt and carrying a back pack. Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Criminal Mischief: On 01/08/18 in the area of Broad St it was reported a large window to a business was broken. The approximate cost to repair the window is $1500.00. Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Theft: On 01/10/18 in the area of Broad St it was reported a wallet was stolen from an unlocked parked vehicle. The Steven Madden brown leather men’s wallet contained a NJ driver’s license and $400.00 cash. Sgt. Beau Broadley.

Theft: On 01/11/18 in the area of Monmouth St it was reported a rear license plate of a parked vehicle was stolen. Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Theft: On 01/12/18 in the area of Monmouth St a subject described as a black heavy set male in his early 30’s wearing a black and gray hoody with black jeans was seen taking a bottle of Svedka Vodka valued at $15.99 from the store. Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Criminal Mischief: On 01/14/18 in the area of Monmouth St two males were seen cutting through the parking lot of a business and one male was seen breaking a window. The estimated cost of the window is $200.00. Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

ARRESTS

Stephen Johnson, age 72 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/01/18 in the area of Maple Ave for DWI and Possession of CDS by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

James Sharkey, age 45 of Fair Haven was arrested on 01/01/18 in the area of Monmouth St for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Mark Standard, age 36 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/01/18 in the area of St. Nicholas Pl for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Joseph Hoff, age 22 of Keansburg was arrested on 01/03/18 in the area of Bridge Ave for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Casildo Feria-Lopez, age 40 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/04/18 in the area of Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Byron James Carroll, age 33 of Asbury Park was arrested on 01/08/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Wesley Chunn, age 37 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/09/18 in the area of Locust Ave for Contempt of Court by Sleo Luke Cahill.

Jonathan Abramow, age 29 of Manchester was arrested on 01/10/18 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Sleo Luke Cahill.

Louis Alicea, age 33 of Lanoka Harbor was arrested on 01/10/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Jayson Shaw, age 43 of Long Branch was arrested on 01/10/18 in the area of W Front St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Nino Rodriguez, age 19 of Oakhurst was arrested on 01/10/18 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Luchretia Jackson, age 31 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/11/18 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Laila Rana, age 21 of Toms River was arrested on 01/11/18 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Robert Lahey, age 26 of South Amboy was arrested on 01/11/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Sleo Luke Cahill.

Jacquelin Wilhelm, age 44 of Fair Haven was arrested on 01/12/18 in the area of Harding Rd for DWI by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Dakar Martin, age 41 of Bronx, NY was arrested on 01/13/18 in the area of Coopers Bridge for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Charles Puschel, age 30 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/13/18 in the area of Spring St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Jesse Woodroffe-Monterr, age 25 of Oceanport was arrested on 01/13/18 in the area of E Front St for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Lauren Foley, age 30 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/13/18 in the area of Spring St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Christopher Joyce, age 22 of Rutherford was arrested on 01/14/18 in the area of Broad St for DWI by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Felicia Foster, age 24 of Manalapan was arrested on 01/14/18 in the area of Linden Pl for Simple Assault and Possession of CDS and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Donald Quarles, age 38 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/15/18 in the area of Oakland St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Thomas Armstrong, age 36 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/15/18 in the area of Oakland St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Stanley Balmer

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.