RED BANK: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for the period of January 1 to January 15, 2018. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Theft: On 01/07/18 in the area of Broad St it was reported a subject was seen taking items from a store. The subject is described as a white male with slight facial hair wearing a wool hat, approximately 30 years of age and 6 feet tall. He was wearing gray sweat pants and a gray hooded sweatshirt and carrying a back pack. Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Criminal Mischief: On 01/08/18 in the area of Broad St it was reported a large window to a business was broken. The approximate cost to repair the window is $1500.00. Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Theft: On 01/10/18 in the area of Broad St it was reported a wallet was stolen from an unlocked parked vehicle. The Steven Madden brown leather men’s wallet contained a NJ driver’s license and $400.00 cash. Sgt. Beau Broadley.

Theft: On 01/11/18 in the area of Monmouth St it was reported a rear license plate of a parked vehicle was stolen. Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Theft: On 01/12/18 in the area of Monmouth St a subject described as a black heavy set male in his early 30’s wearing a black and gray hoody with black jeans was seen taking a bottle of Svedka Vodka valued at $15.99 from the store. Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Criminal Mischief: On 01/14/18 in the area of Monmouth St two males were seen cutting through the parking lot of a business and one male was seen breaking a window. The estimated cost of the window is $200.00. Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

ARRESTS

Stephen Johnson, age 72 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/01/18 in the area of Maple Ave for DWI and Possession of CDS by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

James Sharkey, age 45 of Fair Haven was arrested on 01/01/18 in the area of Monmouth St for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Mark Standard, age 36 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/01/18 in the area of St. Nicholas Pl for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Joseph Hoff, age 22 of Keansburg was arrested on 01/03/18 in the area of Bridge Ave for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Casildo Feria-Lopez, age 40 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/04/18 in the area of Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Byron James Carroll, age 33 of Asbury Park was arrested on 01/08/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Wesley Chunn, age 37 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/09/18 in the area of Locust Ave for Contempt of Court by Sleo Luke Cahill.

Jonathan Abramow, age 29 of Manchester was arrested on 01/10/18 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Sleo Luke Cahill.

Louis Alicea, age 33 of Lanoka Harbor was arrested on 01/10/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Jayson Shaw, age 43 of Long Branch was arrested on 01/10/18 in the area of W Front St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Nino Rodriguez, age 19 of Oakhurst was arrested on 01/10/18 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Luchretia Jackson, age 31 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/11/18 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Laila Rana, age 21 of Toms River was arrested on 01/11/18 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Robert Lahey, age 26 of South Amboy was arrested on 01/11/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Sleo Luke Cahill.

Jacquelin Wilhelm, age 44 of Fair Haven was arrested on 01/12/18 in the area of Harding Rd for DWI by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Dakar Martin, age 41 of Bronx, NY was arrested on 01/13/18 in the area of Coopers Bridge for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Charles Puschel, age 30 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/13/18 in the area of Spring St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Jesse Woodroffe-Monterr, age 25 of Oceanport was arrested on 01/13/18 in the area of E Front St for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Lauren Foley, age 30 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/13/18 in the area of Spring St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Christopher Joyce, age 22 of Rutherford was arrested on 01/14/18 in the area of Broad St for DWI by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Felicia Foster, age 24 of Manalapan was arrested on 01/14/18 in the area of Linden Pl for Simple Assault and Possession of CDS and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Donald Quarles, age 38 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/15/18 in the area of Oakland St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Thomas Armstrong, age 36 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/15/18 in the area of Oakland St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Stanley Balmer

Publisher's Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting. 

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.
If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.
 
If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.
 
redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive. 

