ON THE GREEN: SUNNY DAY FORECAST

A brief snowfall left slush on roads and sidewalks on the Greater Red Bank Green Wednesday morning, including River Road in Fair Haven and Red Bank, seen above.

Motorists should be aware of spotty road ice Thursday morning, when wind-chill temperatures were in the single digits, the National Weather Service warned. But the daytime peak was expected to be about 37 degrees under sunny skies, according to the forecast.

Click ‘read more’ to get the outlook through next Wednesday. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 37. Northwest wind 10 to 16 mph.

Thursday night Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night Showers likely before 1am, then rain likely after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.