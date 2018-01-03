RED BANK: FREEZE BRINGS BURST PIPES

Riverside Towers, a high-rise residential building at 28 Riverside Avenue in Red Bank, is being monitored 24/7 by volunteer firefighters due to burst pipes in the sprinkler system discovered Tuesday morning, Fire Chief Stu Jensen tells redbankgreen.

The firefighters are being compensated for their time, and the borough is to be reimbursed for equipment costs, by the building owner for the duration of the fire watch, which will remain in effect until the situation is corrected, Jensen said.

Meantime, “we’ve had our hands full” responding to burst-pipe reports in the current deep freeze, answering three or four calls on Tuesday alone, he said. (File photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

