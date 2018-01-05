ON THE GREEN: DEEP FREEZE FOLLOWS STORM

With wind-chill temperatures at 9 degrees below zero and many local streets packed with ice, the main parking lot at the Red Bank train station was nearly empty at 6:15 a.m. Friday, above, but road activity was stirring a short while later on West River Road in Rumson, right.

Check out some additional photos taken from the Greater Red Bank a day after Thursday’s snowstorm below. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Snow was piled high by plows on Broad Street near Newman Springs Road in Shrewsbury, above.

Dawn’s early light made for a serene scene on the Navesink River as seen from Victory Park in Rumson.

Predawn traffic was light on Monmouth Street in Red Bank.

Despite warnings that Red Bank police would be ticketing vehicles left curbside during and after the storm, it wasn’t hard to find apparent violators, like this one on Washington Street.

As of 8 a.m. Friday, a state of emergency declared for four coastal counties, including Monmouth, by Governor Chris Christie remained in effect, and numerous schools, local government offices and businesses closed for a second day or were planning to open later than usual.

With daytime temperatures expected to peak at 18 degrees, and the wind making it feel like 8 below zero, the National Weather Service had a wind advisory in effect Friday morning. The wind-chill temperature was expected to drop to 14 below Friday night and stay at that level into Saturday.

Sunday’s expected to see peak temps of a relatively balmy 21 above zero on Sunday, according to the forecast.