ON THE GREEN: RAIN, WARM AIR FORECAST
Temperatures peaking in the mid-to-high-50s were expected along with showers and possible thunderstorms on the Greater Red Bank Green Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Click ‘read more’ to get the extended forecast. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 35. West wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Northwest wind around 15 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 37.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 22.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 38.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday
Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday Night
Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%.