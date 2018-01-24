SHREWSBURY: SLAUGHTERHOUSE LEVELED

Demolition has gotten underway at the longtime site of a slaughterhouse on Broad Street (Route 35) in Shrewsbury.

What’s going on here? Click ‘read more’ to find out.

The Catelli slaughterhouse as seen in early 2014. Below, a rendering of the project that will replace it. (Photo above by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

In place of the Catelli Brothers abbattoir, Sunrise Senior Living has approvals to create an 81-unit assisted-living facility on the 2.5-acre site.

The slaughterhouse, which dated back to the 1950s, became the subject of public scrutiny and protests in 2014 after a secretly recorded video shot inside the plant showed apparent animal abuse. The plant ceased operations two years later.

Sunrise operates more than 300 facilities across the United States and Canada, including Sunrise of Lincroft and Brighton Gardens in Middletown. A company spokeswoman said the completed project is expected to open in early 2019.