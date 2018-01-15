RUMSON: BOYS FALL THROUGH RIVER ICE

Two boys fell through ice on the Navesink River in Rumson Monday afternoon, according to a report by NJ.com.

From the report:

After the first boy fell through the ice off 1st Street around 1 p.m., a second boy also fell in trying to help his friend, [police Chief Scott] Paterson said. Both were in the river for about three minutes, but managed to get out before police arrived, Paterson said.

EMS workers also arrived but neither boy had to go to the hospital, Paterson said.

The boys were not identified.

Police are urging residents to stay off the ice.

“It looks safe but it’s not,” Paterson told NJ.com. The boys “got very lucky.”

 

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+
Posted on January 15, 2018 at 6:06 pm, filed under Accidents, Children, Featured, Government, Rumson, Security and tagged , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Trackbacks are closed, but you can post a comment. Email this story.