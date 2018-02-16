RED BANK: PRECIPITATING PRESIDENTS’ DAY
What’s in store weatherwise for the Greater Red Bank Green this weekend as we head into Washington’s Birthday, also known as Presidents’ Day? In a word, precipitation.
According to the National Weather Service, we’ll see some rain, some peekaboo sunshine and some snow, perhaps as much as three inches.
Check out the forecast through Monday:
Friday
Showers, mainly before 9am. Patchy fog before noon. High near 54. West wind 5 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Saturday
Increasing clouds, with a high near 41. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Snow before 1am, then rain and snow between 1am and 4am, then a chance of snow after 4am. Low around 32. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Sunday
A chance of snow before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Washington’s Birthday
A chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday Night
A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Wednesday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 48.