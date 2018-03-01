RED BANK: FULL MOON AND RAIN IN OUTLOOK

No, that wasn’t quite a full moon rising over White Street in Red Bank Wednesday night. But it will be full on Thursday, the first of two such events in March; the second, a so-called blue moon, will appear on March 31.

The gravitational tug of the moon is expected to factor into flooding associated with heavy rains starting Thursday night and lasting through the day Friday. According to the National Weather Service, a flood watch is in effect for low-lying and coastal areas during the period, when several inches of rain are expected, along with wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour as part of a “major coastal storm.”

Here’s the extended forecast:

Thursday

A chance of rain, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night Rain. Low around 41. East wind 8 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Friday Rain. High near 42. Windy, with a northwest wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Friday Night Rain showers likely before 9pm, then rain and snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 37. Windy, with a north wind 24 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 46.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Tuesday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%.