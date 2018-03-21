RED BANK: PRE-SNOW SNOW DAY

With a northeaster bearing down on the coast, a state of emergency in effect and schools closed, redbankgreen took a quick spin around the Greater Red Bank Green on a pre-snow snow day to find… not much happening Wednesday morning.

Traffic was light in downtown Red Bank, and the weather down on the Navesink River in Marine Park was for the birds. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

With the expected snowfall in its early stages, roads were turning slushy, but traffic was light. Government offices, libraries and most businesses were closed.

Among the exceptions: the Starbucks coffee shops in Shrewsbury and Red Bank were both doing brisk business. The Red Bank store, though, had a sign on the door announcing that it would close at 1 p.m.

The National Weather Service says we should expect daytime accumulation of wet, heavy snow totaling 6 to 10 inches, with another 4 to 8 inches by early Thursday morning, with strong winds during the storm raising the potential for power outages.