RED BANK: SECOND PARK BRAINSTORM SLATED

Red Bank resident Michael Paul Raspanti speaking at the first brainstorming session on the Marine Park Improvement Project on April 9. A second session has now been slated. Details below.(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

A satellite view of the park. (Satellite image above by Google Maps. Click to enlarge.)

What should be done to improve the waterfront park? A public brainstorming process that began earlier this month continues on Wednesday, May 2, with two workshops to solicit ideas. They’re scheduled to be held at the Red Bank Senior Center on Shrewsbury Avenue, opposite Monmouth Street, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

What to expect? Landscape architect Scott Scarfone of Kimley-Horn, the planning firm hired by the council in December under a $41,000 contract to develop a concept plan, said at the April 9 meeting that the second round of discussions would spotlight “some preliminary ideas to start running things up the flagpole” and gather feedback, he said.

Sometime in late June or early July, the firm expects to unveil some firmer ideas for the park’s future.

Meantime, borough officials have posted a questionnaire on the town’s website to solicit additional input on what’s wanted and what’s not.