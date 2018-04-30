RED BANK: ROAD CLOSURES, WEST AND EAST

Motorists traveling through Red Bank faced three road closures, including a stretch of Bridge Avenue, above, and another on River Road, at right.

What’s Going on Here? Read on. (Photos by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)

A two-block stretch of West Front Street was also closed. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)

Cliff Keen, director of the borough public utilities department, tells redbankgreen that drivers should expect periodic closures of West Front Street between West Street and Shrewsbury Avenue, and Bridge Avenue between Monmouth Street and Riverside Avenue, due to repaving by New Jersey Natural Gas following line work.

Over on the East Side, River Road between Prospect and Harrison avenues was closed for sewer repairs.

All were expected to wrap up by the end of the day, he said.