RED BANK: MAY WE NOW HAVE SPRING?

The Greater Red Bank Green bid adieu to the chilliest April in 40 years Monday evening under a golden sunset accented by a rainbow, as seen from the Riverview Towers high rise apartments. (Click to enlarge.)

But if April wouldn’t fully commit to spring, May appears eager for summer. The month begins under mostly sunny skies, with temperatures peaking at about 76 degrees Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service, and the following three days are expected to be even warmer. Here’s the extended forecast: