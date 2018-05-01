RED BANK: MAY WE NOW HAVE SPRING?
The Greater Red Bank Green bid adieu to the chilliest April in 40 years Monday evening under a golden sunset accented by a rainbow, as seen from the Riverview Towers high rise apartments. (Click to enlarge.)
But if April wouldn’t fully commit to spring, May appears eager for summer. The month begins under mostly sunny skies, with temperatures peaking at about 76 degrees Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service, and the following three days are expected to be even warmer. Here’s the extended forecast:
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 8 to 13 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 11 to 13 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 11 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 77.
Friday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 72.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 64.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 64.