RED BANK: GONE-FISHIN’ WEATHER ARRIVES

With ample sunshine and temperatures reaching into the high 70s, Tuesday offered fine conditions for dropping a fishing line into the Navesink River off Bodman Place in Red Bank, as seen from the Cooper Bridge.

Wednesday promised to be even warmer, with a daytime peak of about 85 degrees expected, according to the National Weather Service(Photo by John T. Ward.  Click to enlarge.)

