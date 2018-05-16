RED BANK: RAINY DAYS AHEAD
A fisherman ignored the rain and took in a colorful sunset over the Navesink River from Marine Park in Red Bank Tuesday evening.
The Greater Red Bank Green won’s see much sunlight in coming days, according to the National Weather Service. Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)
Wednesday
Showers likely before 1pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 1pm and 2pm, then showers after 2pm. Patchy fog before 10am. High near 62. East wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night
Showers. Patchy fog. Low around 56. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday
Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 65. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday Night
Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 8pm. Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog before 8am. High near 61. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Friday Night
Showers. Patchy fog. Low around 54. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday
Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night
Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.