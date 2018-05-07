RED BANK: SYMPHONY RETURNING TO PARK

Reprising an event that drew an estimated 5,000 music lovers to Marine Park last July, the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra is scheduled to return to Red Bank for a sunset concert on the Navesink, redbankgreen has learned.

The concert, slated for 8 p.m. Sunday, July 1, promises a program the includes”glorious Broadway songs and rousing opera overtures,” such as “The Carousel Waltz” by Richard Rodgers, and Rossini’s “fiery overture to ‘William Tell,'” according to the symphony website

“You may even hear a familiar tune from a galaxy far, far away,” the site says, alluding to the symphony’s scheduled performances elsewhere of tunes from the ‘Star Wars’ films.

As with last year’s concert, this one marks the final stop on the orchestra’s summer tour of New Jersey parks, said Jim Scavone, executive director of Red Bank RiverCenter, which is hosting the event.

Entry to the concert, sponsored by Riverview Medical Center, is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. In the event of rain, the concert will be held at Red Bank Regional High School. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)