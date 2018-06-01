RED BANK: OVERARCHING CLOUDINESS

The view across the Navesink River from Riverside Gardens Park in Red Bank was gray Thursday. So is the weather forecast for most of the next week.
According to the National Weather Service, the Greater Red Bank Green heads into the weekend with more “widespread dense fog,” and the possibility of rain through Saturday night. Partly sunny skies return Sunday, but there are no days filled with sunshine in the outlook until next Thursday. Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)
Friday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Widespread dense fog, mainly before 7am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday
Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 74. North wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday Night
Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday
Isolated showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night
Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
