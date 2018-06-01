RED BANK: FIREFIGHTER’S FUNERAL SET

A tribute marks the place on Tilton Avenue where Andrew Hill was found stabbed early Sunday. He died a short while later at Riverview Medical Center. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Red Bank emergency personnel are planning a white-glove sendoff for one of their own next week.

Volunteer firefighter and first-aider Andrew Hill, 26, died early Sunday, shortly after he was stabbed on Tilton Avenue at the corner of Bank Street, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s office.

Andrew Hill sported a Fusion Drum and Bugle Corps t-shirt in a recent photo on his Facebook page; he was an alumnus of the Morris County-based organization. (Click to enlarge.)

Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, June 5, at the Calvary Baptist Church on Bridge Avenue, where Hill was a congregant.

Here’s the schedule of services, according to fire Chief Stu Jensen:

9 to 11 a.m.: Viewing

9:30 to 10 a.m.: Fire department service

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Funeral

1 p.m.: Procession to Monmouth Memorial Park in Tinton Falls for interment

A repast at Westside Hose Company is scheduled to close out the day.

On Thursday, a Go Fund Me campaign to raise money for Hill’s funeral exceed its $10,000 target. By early Friday, 224 donors had contributed close to $12,000.

According to that page, Hill is survived by his mother, Tanydalaya L. Hughes; his father, Harlen Hill Sr.; his sister, Jazsmine Hill; his grandmother, Valerie L. Hughes; his aunt, Kimbeir L. Hughes-Bowman; and his cousin, Brianne Bowman. Andrew was also a part of the Maccanico and the Hill families, the page reported.

Hill was a lieutenant out of Westside H0se, the Leighton Avenue firehouse located across the street from one of his boyhood homes. Hill was also a member of the volunteer First Aid and Rescue Squad and the Sea Bright fire department.

he was employed as a security guard at Bayshore Medical Center in Hazlet.

Red Bank resident Demar S. Reevey, 23, is in custody, charged with first-degree murder and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. At a hearing earlier this week, Assistant Monmouth County Prosecutor Martha Nye told Superior Court Judge David Bauman that Reevey stabbed Hill in the chest with a “sharp instrument,” according to a report by the Asbury Park Press. A bail hearing was scheduled for Friday morning.

Authorities have not disclosed information about the circumstances of Hill’s death. Investigators returned to the scene of the stabbing Thursday morning, a neighbor told redbankgreen.

A roadside memorial has been created near the spot where Hill was found lying in the road early Sunday. Mixed in among handwritten notes, photos and flowers: a Westside Hose Company t-shirt and a drumstick, denoting Hill’s love of drumming.