RED BANK: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for May, 2018. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Criminal Mischief: On 05/14/18 in the area of Evergreen Terrace it was reported the two rear tires of a parked vehicle were flat and the gas tank was opened. The estimate for the tires is approximately $200.00. Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Criminal Mischief: On 05/14/18 in the area of South Pearl St a parked car was reported to have been keyed. The damages estimate to be approximately $100.00. Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Theft: On 05/21/18 it was reported a black two seat stroller was stolen from the rear of a property in the area of E Bergen Pl. The value of the stroller is approximately $200.00. Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Theft: On 05/21/18 a boys bicycle was reported stolen from the rear of a residence in the area of Shrewsbury Ave. Ptl. Frank Metta.

ARRESTS

Vincent Fasano, age 20 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/01/18 in the area of N Bridge Ave for Shoplifting by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

James Hartman, age 65 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/02/18 in the area of Maple Ave for DWI by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

James Stevens, age 54 of Keyport was arrested on 05/03/18 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Mark Mackolin, age 19 of Lincroft was arrested on 05/04/18 in the area of Leighton Ave for Contempt of Court by Sleo Tony Ardon.

Alise Dukes, age 50 of Asbury Park was arrested on 05/04/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Garrett Falco.

Santiago Zelaya-Siguenza, age 46 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/05/18 in the area of W Sunset Ave for Sexual Assault and Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Det. James DePonte.

Karen Turner, age 69 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/05/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Sgt. Heather Pubylski.

Lamar Hicks, age 33 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/05/18 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Robert Vanderhoof, age 62 of Philadelphia, PA was arrested on 05/05/18 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Jose Garcia-Dominguez, age 30 of Perth Amboy was arrested on 05/06/18 in the area of Catherine St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jorge Torres.

Carol Rainey, age 27 of Asbury Park was arrested on 05/06/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Claude Duval, age 24 of Long Branch was arrested on 05/07/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Bianca Tomasulo, age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/07/18 in the area of Water St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Milton Gray IV.

Thomas Lacey, age 53 of Middletown was arrested on 05/07/18 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Vaughn Brown, age 43 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/07/18 in the area of W Sunset Ave for Unlawful Possession of Weapons, Resisting Arrest, and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Marco Mendez-Gonzalez, age 25 of Ocean Township was arrested on 05/08/18 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Jeffrey Summey, age 54 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/08/18 in the area of W Bergen Pl for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Gary Harness, age 53 of Matawan was arrested on 05/08/18 in the area of Broad St for DWI by Sgt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Nicholas Estephan, age 30 of Colts Neck was arrested on 05/08/18 in the area of W Bergen Pl for Contempt of Court by Ptl Milton Gray IV.

Timothy Milian, age 33 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/09/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Keith Brooks, age 36 of Newark was arrested on 05/10/18 in the area of Spring St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

James Elsby, age 67 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/10/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Genaro Escalante-Castillo, age 27 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/11/18 in the area of S Bridge Ave for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Defacing a Firearm, Possession of CDS, Marijuana, and Drug Paraphernalia and Manufacture/ Distribute CDS or intent to Distribute by Ptl. Jonathan Quispe.

Juan Escalante, age 32 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/11/18 in the area of S. Bridge Ave for Possession of CDS, Marijuana, and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Jonathan Quispe.

Dishauna Nix, age 43 of Roselle was arrested on 05/12/18 in the area of Leighton Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Rud Colas, age 46 of Neptune was arrested on 05/13/18 in the area of Riverview Plaza for Contempt of Court and Possession of CDS and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Milton Gray IV.

David Foggy, age 47 of Keansburg was arrested on 05/14/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Donald Quarles, age 39 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/14/18 in the area of Bridge Ave for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Edward McGrath, age 31 of Long Branch was arrested on 05/14/18 in the area of Morford Pl for Burglary by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Stephen Feldkamp, age 53 of Little Silver was arrested on 05/17/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

William Rongo, age 53 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/17/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Michelle Pappas, age 26 of Asbury Park was arrested on 05/18/18 in the area of Maple Ave for DWI by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

John Dayton, age 52 of Cape May Courthouse was arrested on 05/19/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

David Lee, age 24 of Cliffwood was arrested on 05/19/18 in the area of Bridge Ave for Unlawful Possession of Weapons, and Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Philip Watson, age 60 of Oradell was arrested on 05/21/18 in the area of Broad St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

David Shirley, age25 of Asbury Park was arrested on 05/22/18 in the area of Maple Ave for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Anthony Pronel, age 19 of Old Bridge was arrested on 05/22/18 in the area of W Front St for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Megan Leonard, age 20 of Freehold was arrested on 05/23/18 in the area of Reckless Pl for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Vanessa Kozeniesky, age 21 of Manalapan was arrested on 05/23/18 in the area of Reckless Pl for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Michael McCarthy, age 51 of Shrewsbury was arrested on 05/23/18 in the area of Branch Ave for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Timothy Milian, age 33 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/23/18 in the area of N Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court and Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Chelsea Palermo, age 34 of Atlantic Highlands was arrested on 05/23/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Garrett Falco.

David Foggy, age 47 of Keansburg was arrested on 05/23/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Sleo Luke Cahill.

Mufee Navedo, age 25 of Edison was arrested on 05/24/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Connor Mahan, age 23 of Middletown was arrested on 05/24/18 in the area of Broad St for Possession of CDS, Hypo Syringe, Drug Paraphernalia and DWI by Ptl. Ashon Lovick and Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Robin Schecher, age 58 of Asbury Park was arrested on 05/25/18 in the area of Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Sleo Tony Ardon.

Evan Lloyd, age 23 of Little Silver was arrested on 05/26/18 in the area of Wharf Ave for Assault by Auto, Terroristic Threats, Criminal Mischief, and DWI by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Jocelyn Rodriguez- Salazar, age 22 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/26/18 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Simple Assault by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Arianna Reed, age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/26/18 in the area of W Bergen Pl for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Corey Madden, age 27 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/26/18 in the area of W Front St for Simple Assault by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Mallory Madden, age 26 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/26/18 in the area of W Front St for Simple Assault by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Jose Martinez-Gonzalez, age 30 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/28/18 in the area of Maple Ave for Burglary by Ptl Michael Baron.

Christopher Bonsignore, age 42 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/28/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Sleo Luke Cahill.

Dorothy Duncan, age 53 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/31/18 in the area of Bergen Pl for DWI by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.