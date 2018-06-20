RED BANK: FINAL DAWN OF SPRING 2018
The final sunrise of spring, 2018 kissed the Navesink River with vivid orange and red, as seen from a Red Bank high-rise Wednesday morning. (Click to enlarge.)
Summer begins at 6:07 a.m. Thursday, with the solstice providing more daylight than any other day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.
Meantime, Wednesday looks to be cloudy, with peak temperatures in the high 70s, and thunderstorms with heavy rainfall likely overnight, according to the National Weather Service.
Here’s the extended forecast. (Click to enlarge.)
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 65. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Thursday
Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 9 to 11 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 8 to 13 mph.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. East wind 14 to 17 mph.
Friday Night
A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 79.