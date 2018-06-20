RED BANK: FINAL DAWN OF SPRING 2018

The final sunrise of spring, 2018 kissed the Navesink River with vivid orange and red, as seen from a Red Bank high-rise Wednesday morning. (Click to enlarge.)

Summer begins at 6:07 a.m. Thursday, with the solstice providing more daylight than any other day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

Meantime, Wednesday looks to be cloudy, with peak temperatures in the high 70s, and thunderstorms with heavy rainfall likely overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

Here’s the extended forecast. (Click to enlarge.)