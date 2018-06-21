RED BANK: A TOEHOLD ON SUMMER 2018

On the cusp of summer 2018, which began at 6:07 a.m. Thursday, a lone flower found a toehold in the pavement at West Front and Pearl streets in Red Bank Wednesday.

Weatherwise, the season gets off to a hot and sunny start, with temperatures topping out at around 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)