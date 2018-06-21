RED BANK: A TOEHOLD ON SUMMER 2018
On the cusp of summer 2018, which began at 6:07 a.m. Thursday, a lone flower found a toehold in the pavement at West Front and Pearl streets in Red Bank Wednesday.
Weatherwise, the season gets off to a hot and sunny start, with temperatures topping out at around 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)
Thursday
A chance of showers, mainly before 9am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind 6 to 8 mph.
Friday
A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night
Showers likely, mainly after 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday
Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 79.
Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 64.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 82.