RED BANK: RALLY FOR IMMIGRANT FAMILIES

A young participant in a march for immigrant rights held in Red Bank last December. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

Supporters of immigrant protections plan to rally for the second time in six months in Red Bank Saturday morning.

The ‘Families Belong Together‘ march, organized by the Greater Red Bank Women’s Initiative and a host of other activist groups, is intended to “send a clear message to Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress” regarding the Trump Administration’s separation of some 2,000 immigrant parents and children, according to event listings posted on Facebook.

It’s being held “in solidarity with marches and rallies in Washington D.C. and throughout the country,” according to the post.

Led by the National Domestic Workers Alliance, the Leadership Conference on Civil Rights, the ACLU, the Women’s March, and MoveOn, 628 protests across America are planned, according to New York Magazine’s The Cut.

Participants are encouraged to wear white “as a striking visual symbol that will also connect attendees in solidarity to each other and channel historic social justice movements unified by one color of clothing,” according to a FAQ posted by national organizers.

Participants in the Red Bank event are asked to meet at Marine Park for a 10 a.m. march through downtown Red Bank, leading to an 11 a.m. rally in Riverside Gardens Park on West Front Street.

Other organizers of the local event include Action Together Monmouth County, CASA Freehold, Awaken Community, Monmouth County Young Progressives, Our Revolution Monmouth, Monmouth County Young Dems, District 4 Coalition for Change and Bus for Progress.