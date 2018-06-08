RED BANK: SCARLET KNIGHT ON A SUNNY DAY
The Rutgers Scarlet Knight mascot visited Red Bank for a video shoot at ad agency Spitball Thursday, and took advantage of the cool, sunlit afternoon to frolic in a crosswalk, exchange high-fives and pose for photos with passersby on Broad Street.
Friday should be another nice day worth cheering about on the Greater Red Bank Green, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures peaking in the low 80s, according to the National Weather Service. Here’s the extended forecast. (Photos by Mariah Woodbury. Click to enlarge.)
Friday
Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Saturday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind around 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday Night
A slight chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 78.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.