RED BANK: BRINGING THE HEAT

A welder worked on the new Element apartment building under construction at 55 West Front Street in Red Bank as temperatures reached into the mid-90s Tuesday.

Wednesday looks to be another mostly sunny day, but with temperatures topping out at around 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. North wind 5 to 8 mph.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of showers before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday A slight chance of showers before 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind around 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.