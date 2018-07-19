RED BANK: DOG AND CAT INJURED IN FIRE

First Aiders tending to dog in the front yard of 316 Shrewsbury Avenue. (Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Fire in the basement of a Red Bank home left a dog and a cat injured Wednesday evening.

Responding to a report of a structure fire with heavy smoke and visible flames shortly before 7 p.m., firefighters encountered fire in the basement with some extension to the first-floor kitchen, Fire Chief Stu Jensen told redbankgreen.

Six family members and a visiting friend fled the house, at 316 Shrewsbury Avenue, near West Sunset Avenue, after they smelled smoke and opened the basement door to investigate, which filled the house with smoke, Jensen said.

The Red Cross was setting up temporary housing for the residents, whose names were not immediately available, Jensen said.

Monmouth County records indicate the house is owned by Michael and Corinna Ianelli.

In fleeing the house, the residents left behind their pets. Former Chief Chris Soden found the cat, named Liam, on the first floor, and ex-Chief Bobby Holiday carried the 90-pound dog, named Manchas, to safety from the basement, Jensen said.

Both were treated on the scene by First Aid, who used “those animal oxygen masks everybody scoffs at,” Jensen. They were then transported to Red Bank Veterinary Hospital in Tinton Falls, where they were in the critical care unit with smoke inhalation, Jensen said.

Jensen said deputy Chief Scott Calabrese visited the animals Thursday morning and “both are doing OK, though it’s going to take some time for the dog to heal.”

Fire Marshal Tommy Welsh said the fire was electrical in origin.