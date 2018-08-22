RED BANK: ROCKIN’ THE PARK… AND THE RIVER

Matt O’Ree, seen above in 2013, and his band are scheduled to rock Riverside Gardens Park in Red Bank Friday night.

There’s a treat in store for boaters, too.

The concert is the second of what was to have been a one-two punch of rock and pop shows this summer in a park better known for its jazz offerings. But a rainout forced a cancellation of the first show, a July 27 performance by Bobby Bandiera.

Friday night’s concert, doubling as a fundraiser for a musical instrument drive for Red Bank Middle School and a promotion for the town’s live music venues, will feature a 6 p.m. performance by RockIt Kids, with the Matt O’Ree Band slated to take the stage at about 7 p.m.

The weather outlook? Clear and comfortable, according to the National Weather Service.

Because the park overlooks our beautiful Navesink River, Jamian’s Food and Drink owner Jamian LaViola said he’s bringing in extra speakers that will be pointed toward the river so boaters can enjoy the show as well.

LaViola is co-promoting the concert with Red Bank RiverCenter and the borough Parks & Rec Department. (Photos by John T. Ward.)