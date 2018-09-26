RED BANK: FOG, HEAT, POSSIBLE T-STORMS

Wednesday’s weather forecast for the Greater Red Bank Green includes morning fog followed by cloudy conditions and possible thunderstorms. With or without rain, it’ll be steamy, with daytime peak temperatures around 83 degrees.

Here’s the extended outlook from the National Weather Service. (NOAA graphic. Click to enlarge.)

Wednesday A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds and heavy rain. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. South wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2am. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds and heavy rain. Cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind 9 to 11 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9am, then a slight chance of rain after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. North wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night A chance of rain, then rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7am, then a chance of rain. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night A chance of rain before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.