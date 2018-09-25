FAIR HAVEN: POLICE ACTIVITY

Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Fair Haven Police Department for the month of August, 2018. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

08/02- Michael Lovanyak, 56, Toms River was placed under arrest following a traffic stop for operating a motor vehicle during a period of suspension. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after a glass pipe containing CDS was located inside of the vehicle. Officer Patrick Anderson was the arresting Officer.

08/02- Pedro Vasquez-Varela, 30, Red Bank was placed under arrest subsequent to a motor vehicle stop after the discovery of an active arrest warrant out of Ocean Twp. Subject was also issued a citation for driving without a valid driver’s license. Subject was later released after posting full cash bail. Sgt. Stephen Schneider was the arresting Officer.

08/02- Amanda R. Annaruma, 19, Red Bank was placed under arrest subsequent to a motor vehicle stop after an active arrest warrant out of Sea Bright was located. Subject was later released after posting full cash bail. Ptl. Brooks Robinson was the arresting Officer.

08/03- Daystar McMillan, 19, Red Bank was placed under arrest subsequent to a motor vehicle stop and charged with Possession of less than 50g of Marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Subject was processed and released pending a Fair Haven Court appearance. Officer Alex Perkins was the arresting Officer.

08/03-Kyla T. Robinson, 21, Shrewsbury was placed under arrest subsequent to a motor vehicle stop and charged with Possession of less than 50g of Marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Subject was processed and released pending a Fair Haven Court appearance. Officer Alex Perkins was the arresting Officer.

08/03- Noah M. Isenmann, 19, Shrewsbury was arrested subsequent to a motor vehicle stop and charged with Possession of less than 50g of Marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Subject was processed and released pending a Fair Haven Court appearance. Officer Alex Perkins was the arresting Officer.

08/23- David Foster, 66, Fair Haven was arrest subsequent to a motor vehicle stop for Driving while intoxicated. Subject was processed and released pending a Fair Haven Court appearance. Officer Patrick Anderson was the arresting Officer.

08/29- Sean M. Dickey, 46, Middletown was placed under arrest subsequent to a motor vehicle stop after an active arrest warrant out of Hazlet was located. Subject was later released after posting full cash bail. Ptl. Brooks Robinson was the arresting Officer.

08/29- Jonathan Billups, 54, Middletown was placed under arrest subsequent to a motor vehicle stop after an active arrest warrants out of Middletown and the Ocean County Sheriffs Officer were located. He was also cited for driving with a suspended license. Subject was transferred to the custody of the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office. Officer Patrick Anderson was the arresting Officer.

08/31- Rudolph Kastner, 54, Fair Haven was placed under arrest for Trespassing and possession of an open alcoholic beverage in public. He was processed and released pending a Fair Haven Court appearance. Ptl. William Lagrotteria was the arresting Officer.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.