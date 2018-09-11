RED BANK: FOGGY, SOGGY DAYS AHEAD

Goldfish crackers dropped on West Front Street in Red Bank during Monday’s persistent rains seemed to reflect the soggy mood of this week’s weather.

Expect heavy fog Tuesday morning, followed by a mostly cloudy day, one that could also bring rain and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service. That’s pretty much what the extended forecast includes, too; check it out below.

As for Hurricane Florence, it’s now expected to produce a life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds along the coastlines of South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia, but “impacts” are still possible in New Jersey, the NWS says. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)

Tuesday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Areas of fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Wednesday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 8am. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. East wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Friday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Hurricane Florence