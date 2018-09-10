IN MEMORY: SEVENTEEN YEARS LATER

Red Bank-area residents will have several opportunities Tuesday to participate in commemorations marking the 17th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Red Bank

At 9:30 a.m., borough officials will host a brief observance at 9:30 a.m. in Riverside Gardens Park, the site of markers memorializing local victims.

At 7 p.m., Red Bank Elks Lodge #233 will hold its annual commemoration, also in the park. Light refreshments will be available afterward at the lodge, located next door to the park.

Middletown

Monmouth County

The Monmouth County Park System will host a memorial ceremony at Mount Mitchill Scenic Overlook, Atlantic Highlands, the site of the county’s 9/11 Memorial, at 8 a.m., rain or shine.