IN MEMORY: SEVENTEEN YEARS LATER
Red Bank-area residents will have several opportunities Tuesday to participate in commemorations marking the 17th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks.
Red Bank
At 9:30 a.m., borough officials will host a brief observance at 9:30 a.m. in Riverside Gardens Park, the site of markers memorializing local victims.
At 7 p.m., Red Bank Elks Lodge #233 will hold its annual commemoration, also in the park. Light refreshments will be available afterward at the lodge, located next door to the park.
Middletown
The township will hold a remembrance ceremony at 7:30 p.m. at the Middletown WTC Memorial Gardens to pay tribute to the 37 residents killed in the World Trade Center attack 15 years ago.
The service will be held rain or shine.
Monmouth County
The Monmouth County Park System will host a memorial ceremony at Mount Mitchill Scenic Overlook, Atlantic Highlands, the site of the county’s 9/11 Memorial, at 8 a.m., rain or shine.