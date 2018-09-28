RED BANK: SUNSHINE FOR OYSTER FESTIVAL

After a night of heavy rain, clouds lay over Red Bank Friday morning, as seen from a perch high above the Navesink River.

Some additional precipitation is possible before early afternoon, but the Greater Green will get a long-overdue dose of sunshine this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. That bodes well for Sunday’s Guinness Oyster Festival.

Check out the extended forecast below. Click to enlarge.)

Friday

Rain before 9am, then scattered showers between 9am and 1pm. High near 69. Light and variable wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.