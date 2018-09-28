RED BANK: SUNSHINE FOR OYSTER FESTIVAL
After a night of heavy rain, clouds lay over Red Bank Friday morning, as seen from a perch high above the Navesink River.
Some additional precipitation is possible before early afternoon, but the Greater Green will get a long-overdue dose of sunshine this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. That bodes well for Sunday’s Guinness Oyster Festival.
Check out the extended forecast below. Click to enlarge.)
Friday
Rain before 9am, then scattered showers between 9am and 1pm. High near 69. Light and variable wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. North wind around 6 mph becoming west after midnight.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Northwest wind around 9 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 57. North wind around 7 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 69. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 74.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 74.