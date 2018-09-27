RED BANK: BRANCH AVENUE DETOURS BEGIN

As regular commuters on Branch Avenue in Red Bank may have discovered, the road was closed to traffic Thursday morning.

To accommodate a road rebuilding project on East Bergen Place, police have nearly all of Branch Avenue’s length within the borough.

A detour for southbound Branch is in place at South Street, seen in top photo; for northbound vehicles, there’s one at Spring Street, in Little Silver. Residents in the affected area are being allowed through, and the borough middle school is accessible from the stretch of Branch that remains open.

The detours are expected to be in effect from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Monday, said police Chief Darren McConnell. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)