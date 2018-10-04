RED BANK: ANTI-KAVANAUGH RALLY SLATED

Opponents of Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the United States Supreme Court plan to rally in Red Bank’s Riverside Gardens Park as part of a “walk-out” movement Thursday afternoon, redbankgreen has learned.

Lisa Iannucci, a founding member of the Greater Red Bank Women’s Initiative, is organizing the 4 p.m. rally, though she notes that the GRBWI is not sponsoring it. “I don’t think this needs a sponsor,” she said.

“There’s no one in this country who doesn’t know a survivor of sexual assault,” Iannucci said Thursday. She said one in six Americans has been sexually assaulted.

“We want our voices to be heard” in advance of the Senate’s imminent vote to appoint Kavanaugh, she said.

Riverside Gardens Park is located on West Front Street. (Click image to enlarge.)