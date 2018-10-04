RED BANK: ANTI-KAVANAUGH RALLY SLATED

brett kavanaugh, scotus, red bank nj, greater red bank women's initiativeOpponents of Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the United States Supreme Court plan to rally in Red Bank’s Riverside Gardens Park as part of a “walk-out” movement Thursday afternoon, redbankgreen has learned.

Lisa Iannucci, a founding member of the Greater Red Bank Women’s Initiative, is organizing the 4 p.m. rally, though she notes that the GRBWI is not sponsoring it. “I don’t think this needs a sponsor,” she said.

“There’s no one in this country who doesn’t know a survivor of sexual assault,” Iannucci said Thursday. She said one in six Americans has been sexually assaulted.

“We want our voices to be heard” in advance of the Senate’s imminent vote to appoint Kavanaugh, she said. 

Riverside Gardens Park is located on West Front Street. (Click image to enlarge.)

Posted on October 4, 2018 at 11:50 am, filed under Environment, Family matters, Featured, Human Rights, Law & Justice, Misc. Events, Politics, red bank and tagged , , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Trackbacks are closed, but you can post a comment. Email this story.