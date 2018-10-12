RED BANK: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK

By JOHN T. WARD

A Red Bank woman was struck by a vehicle while crossing a busy downtown intersection Thursday evening, police Chief Darren McConnell tells redbankgreen.

From McConnell:

At 7:20 pm on October 11, Paula Bleisnick, 71 years old, of Red Bank, was struck by a vehicle while crossing Front Street at the intersection of Broad Street.

Bleisnick was crossing from north to south in or near the crosswalk when she was struck by a vehicle turning left from Broad Street onto Front Street.

The driver of the vehicle, Joseph McClue, 46 of Middletown,  was issued a summons for Failure to Yield to a Pedestrian.

Bleisnick was transported to Riverview Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Patrolman Ashon Lovick investigated.

