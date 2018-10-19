RED BANK: TURTLENECK WEATHER?
A turtle making its way along Navesink River Road near the rail crossing in Middletown Thursday afternoon tucked into its shell at the approach of redbankgreen‘s photographer, who moved the animal to the side of the road.
Meantime, it’s on-again, off-again turtleneck weather time. After overnight temperatures in the 30s, Friday’s forecast calls for sunshine and highs in the low 60s, according to the National Weather Service.
Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 61. Southwest wind 9 to 16 mph.
Tonight
A chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Increasing clouds, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 16 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday
A chance of showers, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. West wind around 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 16 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a northwest wind around 22 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 53.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 56.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 53.