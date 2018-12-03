After one of the wettest Novembers on record for much of New Jersey, the first workweek of December could be precipitation-free, going by the forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday looks to be mild, with temperatures peaking in the mid-50s, but a bit breezy, too. Check out the extended forecast below. (Image by NJ Weather & Climate Network. Click to enlarge.)

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Northwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 41. Northwest wind 13 to 16 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26. North wind 8 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. North wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.