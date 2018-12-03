RED BANK: RAIN-FREE START TO DECEMBER
After one of the wettest Novembers on record for much of New Jersey, the first workweek of December could be precipitation-free, going by the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday looks to be mild, with temperatures peaking in the mid-50s, but a bit breezy, too. Check out the extended forecast below. (Image by NJ Weather & Climate Network. Click to enlarge.)
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Northwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 41. Northwest wind 13 to 16 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 26. North wind 8 to 11 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. North wind 3 to 7 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 24.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 39.