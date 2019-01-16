RED BANK: BOYNTON ENTERING BOXING HALL

Regular attendees of the Red Bank council’s twice-monthly meetings know Freddie Boynton for his sparring sessions with the governing body over truck safety, storm sewer maintenance and issues particular to the West Side. But Boynton was once an actual pugilist, and later this month, he’ll be inducted into the New Jersey Amateur Olympic Boxing Hall of Fame.

Over an 11-year career that ended in 1984, Boynton, now 63 years old, compiled a 14-14-2 record as a super welterweight. He later retired from the borough’s public works department.

Above, Boynton showed the council a poster touting a 1977 fight last week, when he was congratulated on his impending induction. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)