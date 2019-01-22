After a two-day cold snap in which temperatures peaked in the mid-teens and wind-chill temperatures remained well below zero, less-bitter cold returns to the Greater Red Bank Green Tuesday, a ccording to the Weather Channel.

With diminishing winds, daytime temps are expected to top out in the high 20s, and almost feel that, um, warm, thanks to diminishing wind speeds.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to bring temperatures approaching 50. Check out the extended forecast below.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as -4. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday

A chance of rain after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 46. Southwest wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday night

Rain. Low around 43. South wind around 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday

Rain. High near 50. South wind 13 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday night

A slight chance of rain, mixing with snow after midnight, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Friday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

Saturday night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Sunday

A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday night

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.