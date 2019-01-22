RED BANK: HOPE CONCERT RAISED $224,000

The 10th and final Hope Concert at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank on December 23 raised $224,000 for two charities, the venue announced Tuesday.

Red Bank’s Parker Family Health Center and POAC Autism Services, based in Brick, were each presented with checks in the amount of $112,000.

Led by frontman Bobby Bandiera and with the participation of rock superstars including Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Southside Johnny and Deborah Harry, the annual concerts racked up some $3 million for charities, including the Basie itself.