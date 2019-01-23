RED BANK: COUNCIL AGENDA

The council is expected to seek transit village status for the area around the borough train station. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

By JOHN T. WARD

Affordable housing, development around the train station and what was said when a key employee got fired are on the agenda for the Red Bank council’s semimonthly meeting Wednesday night.

On the agenda:

• Approval of the minutes of a special meeting called by the council on December 31, when the governing body voted to terminate Eugenia Poulos as chief financial officer, without explanation. As reported by redbankgreen, Poulos was just hours away from attaining job tenure.

• A law change to abolish of the construction board of appeals, which hears appeals of building code matters, and direct those cases to the Monmouth County board of construction appeals.

• A proposed settlement with the Fair Share Housing Center regarding the borough’s obligation to provide affordable housing is to be voted on in the form of a resolution. The terms of the settlement were not yet publicly available.

• As previously reported by redbankgreen, the council plans to introduce an amendment to outlaw shoveling or plowing snow into streets from private property.

• Authorize an application for transit village status under the New Jersey Department of Transportation, which would make the borough eligible for particular grants and loans. The move was recommended in a Management Enhancement Report issued last year.

Here’s the agenda. The council meets at 6:30 p.m. at borough hall, 90 Monmouth Street.