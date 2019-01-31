RUMSON: CLUB OFFICER CHARGED WITH THEFT

The former head of the Rumson-Fair Haven Touchdown Club has been charged with stealing more than $25,ooo from the club, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni announced Thursday.

Sean Greeley, 57, of Rumson, was charged Wednesday with one count of third-degree theft. He faces up to five years in a New Jersey state prison if convicted, the announcement said.

The charges followed an investigation that began in August, Gramiccioni said. The probe determined that Greeley stole more than $25,000 for his own use from the nonprofit organization, which is “dedicated to the development & support of the football programs in Rumson & Fair Haven,” its website says.

“As president, Greeley had control of all of the club’s accounts,” the statement claimed. “The theft included unauthorized debit card transactions from the club’s bank account.”

Greeley could not immediately be located by redbankgreen for comment.

The club, established in 2003, issued a statement in August addressed to “the RFH football community” that said it recently had been “alerted to certain unauthorized use of the Club’s funds.”

From that statement:

In response, the Club, together with its financial institution, took immediate protective action to prevent any further unauthorized activity. In addition, the Club is having its financial accounts reviewed by a qualified independent professional and is confident that it has identified the full scope of the unauthorized activity. The Board has also acted to install James Shaud as its new interim President effective August 1, 2018 and going forward, the Club will establish an Audit Committee to continually monitor the Club’s finances to further enhance its financial safeguards